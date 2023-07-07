GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — Federal charges have been announced for Rashad Maleek Trice, 26, the suspect in the kidnapping and death of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith.

Trice has been charged by criminal complaint with Kidnapping a Minor and Kidnapping Resulting in Death, in relation to Cole-Smith, who police say was kidnapped earlier this week and later found dead in Detroit.

The charges were released Friday by the United States Department of Justice and the office of Mark Totten, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan.

Included in the criminal complaint, investigators say they believe Trice used a pink cell phone cord that was found with her body, to strangle Cole-Smith. In photographs included in the complaint, investigators point to “pink cord parts recovered from the Chevrolet Impala” Trice was driving.

A medical examiner’s final report of the cause of death is still pending.

If convicted of Kidnapping Resulting in Death, Trice faces a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison, the charge is also eligible for the death penalty.