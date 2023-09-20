LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Housing Commission and the Michigan State Housing Development Authority were awarded more than $6 million in federal cash to combat homelessness among youth.

MSDHA will receive $4.5 million while LHC will receive nearly $2 million. Youth homelessness is a wide-reaching crisis, officials say.

Statewide, MSDHA will use the cash to finance new programs to address youth homelessness, including small scale housing. The small-scale housing would center wrap around services for the youth in a central location saving travel time and expense for youth to get assistance.

Here in Lansing, the LHC is partnering with Child and Family Charities to address youth homelessness.

Jennifer McMahon, director of grants and compliance for the agency, says the agency can only assistance a fraction of the youth who reach out for assistance right now. But the money will help the agency assist a larger percentage of the more than 200 homeless youth who reach out for help each year.

The influx of federal cash will help the agency expand their net.

The agency will be working with people who have gone through their programs to better understand what works and where there can be improvement.