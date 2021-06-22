Feeding season comes to an end for the invasive species, gypsy moths

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Springtime is the season for gypsy moth caterpillars across Michigan to reproduce. They feed on Oaks, aspens, and willows. Michiganders should be aware of the invasive species because they can reproduce fairly quickly!

Invasive gypsy moth outbreaks began in the mid-1980s, and to combat the reproduction cycle suppression programs started around the 1990s, and were conducted by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The suppression efforts keep the invasive species at bay in Michigan forests. Gypsy moths can be found on buildings, vehicles, equipment, or anything that’s been outside for a while.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources recommends removing old or stressed trees from the ecosystem. Plus, if the moth becomes a nuisance to your property you can mix soap and water in a garden sprayer, and spray the mixture on tree trunks, decks, or siding. The mixture will ultimately help kill the invasive species.

For more information about the species visit Michigan State University’s Integrated Pest Management gypsy moth webpage at CANR.MSU.edu.