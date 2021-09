LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s time for your weekly dose of feel-good stories.

This week, 6 News brought you three heartwarming stories. A retiree spending his golden years at Crunchy’s bar singing Karaoke, the state’s largest mural has begun production, and a local church gets creative in helping its community.

You can view these feel-good stories in the video players below.