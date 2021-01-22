Feel Good Friday: Family reunited with dog after 2 weeks apart, legal battle

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A family is reunited with their dog Max after spending two weeks apart.

The family had left their dog with their grandmother while they went on a vacation.

While staying with grandma, the dog escaped and was hit by a car. It seemed like Max might have to be put down.

But, the pup made a recovery, but he wasn’t able to go home just yet.

An ensuing legal battle occurred, keeping the family from their beloved pet.

The family says the disputed is now settled and they are finally reunited with their friend.

“I think my heart missed a beat when I saw him. He’s so young so we weren’t honestly sure he’d remember us because he’s been through a lot,” said owner Elena Hebert.

“But, he obviously remembered,” she said.

<<<Correction: the spelling of the dog’s owner’s name has been corrected to Elena Hebert>>>