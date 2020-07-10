Feel Good Friday: Lemonade stand aims to fight racism

Racial tensions have surged across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

But in Hartford, Michigan, a young entrepreneur found a way to bring everyone together, one cup at a time.

Nine-year-old Jonathan Covington, also known as John John, and his family are a handful of Black families that live in this predominantly white town.

They love everybody, his mother Nancy said. When they first moved to a new city, there was a lot of racial tension, much of which the children understood, but knew was not right, she said.

When they settled into Hartford, the family purchased a house and one day, Nancy Covington discovered that one of her neighbors had given John John and his cousin lemons.

The next step? You guessed it: lemonade, but with a powerful message.