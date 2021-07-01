‘Felt like the place to be’: It’s on to Wisconsin for DeWitt’s Tommy McIntosh

DeWitt’s Tommy McIntosh announced his commitment to The University of Wisconsin football program, on June 23. The 6-foot-4 senior wide receiver is a key contributor that returns from the Panthers’ 2020 state title team.

DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) – Growing up in DeWitt, Tommy McIntosh found himself cheering for Michigan State at an early age. Now, as the 6-foot-4 wide receiver is gearing up for his senior season at DeWitt, he’ll be trading in the Spartan green for Badger red.

McIntosh announced on his Twitter, on Wednesday, June 23, that he has committed to play football at the University of Wisconsin.

“When I finally was able to get on campus, for an official visit in June, it just felt like the place to be,” McIntosh said. “It felt like the place I wanted to call home for the next four years.”

Being an MSU fan growing up, McIntosh has a lot of memories watching Michigan State and Wisconsin play on Saturdays. The first memory that comes to mind is when MSU topped Wisconsin, 37-31, on October 22, 2011, thanks to a 44-yard Hail Mary from Kirk Cousins to Keith Nichol in the final seconds.

“That’s really my biggest memory of Michigan State, Wisconsin but there are so many big games it’s hard to really choose one,” McIntosh said.

A key contributor to DeWitt’s 2020 state title run, McIntosh started to hear from the Badgers in February and received an offer in March. He also received offers from Iowa, Indiana, Texas, Cincinnati – to name a few, but it was the campus in Madison that truly caught his eye.

“It’s beautiful, it’s right between two lakes. It’s definitely one of a kind,” McIntosh said. “To have the opportunity to stay there for four years and be with the people that are in Madison, and the coaches, it’s definitely an opportunity I didn’t want to take for granted.”

The excitement is brewing for McIntosh and he can’t wait to get to Wisconsin in 2022, but what he’s most excited about right now, is the chance to play one final season for Rob Zimmerman at DeWitt.

“He was my mentor going through this. We talked every day, I was just giving him updates and he was really supportive of my decision to Wisconsin. I let him know beforehand and he completely supported everything,” McIntosh said. “It’s great that it’s going to be a normal year and I’m just excited to get into it. The summer has been great so far, we’ve been competing well and we have big expectations for this year, coming off a state title last season.”

DeWitt will open the 2021 season against Traverse City Central at The University of Michigan’s Big House, on Thursday, Aug. 26.