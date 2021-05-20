FEMA gives Michigan $16.3 million for COVID-19 response

FILE – In this March 24, 2020, file photo, a portable cot, with the Federal Emergency Management Agency logo FEMA printed on the backrest, and other cots line the basketball court at a makeshift medical facility in a gymnasium at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H. More than a quarter of workers at the FEMAsay they have harassed or discriminated against based on their gender or race, according to a survey released Dec. 2, 2020, as part of the fallout from allegations of sexual harassment by a senior official at the agency. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Michigan State Police and Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division announced on Thursday a that $16,391,100 in federal money will go to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) for COVID-19 functions.

The funding will reimburse the MDHHS for costs related to “COVID-19 testing and reporting for inmates, prison staff, and visitors at the Michigan Department of Corrections statewide facilities.”

“Testing has played a vital role in stopping the spread of this virus,” said Kevin M. Sligh, acting regional administrator, FEMA Region 5 in a press release. “In support of our partners in Michigan, FEMA remains committed to helping ensure the availability of critical support services to combat COVID-19 in the state.”

“COVID-19 testing and reporting has been a key component in controlling the spread of the virus,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and commander of the Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division. “We appreciate our federal partners supporting our pandemic response efforts.”