LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced nearly $3 billion in climate resilience funding.

Through two competitive grant programs, FEMA will help communities across the nation enhance resilience to climate change and extreme weather events.

“From Hawaii to Maine, and everywhere in between, we are seeing the increasing frequency and intensity of natural disasters, devastating communities nationwide. Though FEMA will always help communities respond and recover to these disasters, it is also paramount to build resilience before disasters strike,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.

The $3 billion includes $1.8 billion for critical resilience projects funded by the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) national competition and $642 million for Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) community-scale flood mitigation projects.

These selections add to the $160 million in BRIC and FMA selections FEMA announced in May. Combined, the funds awarded this grant cycle total nearly $3 billion.

To learn more about all selected projects, visit FEMA.gov.