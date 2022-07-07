LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new preschool program will get youngsters focused on nature.

Fenner Conservancy held a ribbon cutting ceremony last week for its new Fenner Nature Preschool site and its Dart Foundation Discovery Classroom.

It’s part of a new preschool program Fenner is managing that will be housed at Sycamore Creek. The former golf pro shop has been renovated to instead serve as the preschool’s indoor space.

Fenner Nature Center’s new preschool site.

The Lansing nature preschool will provide children ages three through five an educational experience with nature-based immersive learning on Sycamore Creek’s 53 acres, the school said.

“There is such a need for high-quality preschool programs in the Mid-Michigan area, and this classroom is designed to maximize educational opportunities for these early learners, while exposing them to nature and the great outdoors,” said Emily Matthews, Dart Foundation Executive Director.