Fenton man buys home where Kevin Bacon was murdered

LANSING (WLNS): A Fenton man has purchased the home where 25-year-old Kevin Bacon was murdered in December.

The home was put up for auction today, Feb. 26 after a local credit union foreclosed on it.

Mark Latunski, the 50-year-old suspect in Kevin Bacon’s murder lived at the home in the 700 block of W. Tyrrell Road in Shiawassee County’s Bennington Township.

Bacon’s body was found in the basement of the home on Dec. 28.

A Fenton man purchased the home for $101,000, according to Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole.

Latunski is scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 27 for a competency hearing.

Just this week, a report by the State Center for Forensic Psychiatry determined Latunski is not mentally competent to stand trial.

The judge is expected to rule on that report at Thursday’s hearing.