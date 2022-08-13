LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Thousands gathered in the streets of Old Town, to celebrate love, inclusion and diversity Saturday.

June is National Pride Month, but at this festival, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced that August 13th is a special day for pride as well.

“Today I declare pride day in Lansing,” Schor said.

The event started at 1 p.m. and it began to rain shortly after, but attendees didn’t let that bother them.

“They’re kind of embracing it. You see a lot of people don’t seem to care. Don’t need an umbrella. Nothing was gonna rain on this parade,” said Brian Daniels, a member of Lansing’s 1st ward.

For Lansing’s own, Delicious, this festival started off as an idea.

“I told them my vision and they made it to come life. Our team is wonderful and I’m so excited for today,” Delicious said.

She’s been doing drag for more than 20 years, and after going through many ups and downs, Delicious said she learned to just live.

“I got to the point in my life where I don’t care what people say, I’m gonna do me and do it the way I want to do it,” Delicious said.

For many people at the festival, they say they were happy to be with such an inclusive community at the event.

“Unity is like a big thing and just see some everybody be in such a unified situation. It’s beautiful. And I’m very happy and humbled to be a part of it,” Splendah, a DJ at Lansing Pride, said.

“You don’t have to hide who you are, you just get to celebrate yourself. And so when people can be free to be who they are, then they can live out proud and be happy,” Brooke Locke, Ingham County Commissioner District 15 candidate, said.

Although the festival ended at 10 p.m., pride in Lansing continues on.

“We celebrate pride in Lansing every day, but today we get to have a party and really show who we are. We are, you know, welcoming. We are inclusive. We are allies. We are LGBT+ community,” Schor said.