Festival guests take precautions as COVID-19 numbers rise

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Thousands of people got to enjoy the events across the area today but the concern of COVID-19 numbers rising is still on some people’s minds.

Summer events have returned and for the most part, things are looking more like they did before the pandemic despite numbers climbing. People filled the streets at the jazz festival in Old Town and the East Lansing Art Festival some were wearing masks as a precaution, and others felt safe without it.

In East Lansing at the Art Festival, and Old Town at the Jazz Fest hundreds of people filled the streets, and while the turnout might not have been what it was back in 2019. It’s a step toward returning to normal. For some, they decided to mask up and others say they just plan to follow the guidance of health experts.

“What is normal at this point? We just kind of follow the guidelines and still try to have our own set of guidelines that we follow and enjoy life,” said Renne Anderson.

“It’s great, I mean love seeing the community come out here. It’s been great after COVID especially to see a lot of people out and the community contributing to local artists and things like that,” said Alec Gills.

One event that is feeling the effects of the pandemic is the Jackson County Fair, on the fair’s Facebook page they announced that Lynyrd Skynrd will not be playing Tuesday, August 10th because member Rickey Medlocke tested positive for COVID-19. Fair organizers say they are looking for a replacement and will share more details soon.