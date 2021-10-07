Fiddler’s Green Veteran facility in Corunna is reopening after closing for restructuring

CORUNNA, Mich. (WLNS)–Fiddler’s Green Independent Living & Veteran Housing in Corunna was open for about 5 months before closing down for restructuring in January of 2021.

At the time, residents made accusations of bad living conditions and unkept promises. Issues that Robert Haun, the facility’s Communications Manager says were partly true, but caused by the previous director.



“Ownership saw that numbers weren’t adding up. He was discharged from his duties and all evidence was turned over to the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office,” said Haun in an interview with 6 News.



Now, 9 months after its closure, the facility says everything has been revamped. From the administration team and property management to the facility itself; Saying they want to get back, to their original goal.

“And that’s assisting seniors, and senior veterans,” said Haun.

The facility’s mission was to provides seniors and senior veterans with full room and board, for a flat and affordable fee. In addition, it plans to help homeless veterans apply for benefits and get them off the streets.



“As an all-inclusive facility we provide them with three meals a day, including snacks, activities, we will clean their rooms once a week,” said Haun.

Officials say moving forward the facility plans to serve each resident with respect, and have their best interest, “to have a staff and facility that can go the distance for them,” said Haun.



The facility has officially reopened and is accepting a limited number of residents, saying they will open more spots when its final renovations allow, and its staffing is ready. Saying its only goal now is to enrich the lives of seniors and senior veterans.