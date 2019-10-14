The fifth Michigan death from EEE (Eastern Equine Encephalitis) has been confirmed in Cass County today.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) confirmed the reported case on Oct. 8. MDHHS said the person started showing symptoms of EEE on Sept. 30. The victim was an adult, but the age and gender of the individual has not been released.

To date, 10 cases of EEE in humans have been confirmed in Michigan.

The total number of reported animal cases is now 40 across 16 Michigan counties.

For more information on EEE, visit https://www.michigan.gov/emergingdiseases/0,4579,7-186-76711_77442—,00.html