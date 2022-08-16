LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Buy any salad kits recently?

The brand Fifth Season announced on Sunday that a limited amount of Crunchy Sesame Salad Kits have been recalled due to the possibility the dressing packet contains undeclared milk and eggs.

Those with sensitivities to milk and eggs should discard the product, to avoid the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.

RECALL BREAKDOWN

Courtesy: Food and Drug Administration

Brand: Fifth Season

Item: Crunchy Sesame Salad Kit

Best By Date: 16-AUG-2022 1,15-AUG-2022 0

UPC Code: 52070008147

The products were shipped to Ohio, Michigan and New York between Aug. 4-Aug. 12.

Fifth Season has not received any reports or complaints from consumers regarding the product.

Customers who have further questions about the recall may contact Rich Mosgrove or Hatie Gondoza by phone at 412-899-2268, Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.