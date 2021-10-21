Fight at Jackson charter school leave 7 students suspended

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Seven students are suspended after a fight broke out at a charter high school on Tuesday, according to the Jackson Citizen Patriot.

At about 11:35 a.m. on Oct. 19, officers with the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety responded to the fight at the da Vinci Institute High School.

da Vinci Superintendent Sandy Maxson says the fight started when students were returning to their classrooms.

Three 16-year-olds boys and one 17-year-old boy were involved in the fight. One fifteen-year-old girl videoed the fight.

According to Maxson, police were called due to staff suspecting some students might have ties to local criminal gangs through family members. The fight began after a student made a derogatory comment about a fatal shooting that took place on Aug. 25.

A “soft lockdown” was put in effect, meaning students were sent to their classrooms with the doors locked.

The five students involved in the fight, as well as two students who are believed to have helped instigate the fight have been suspended for the remainder of the school year, due to the severity of the fighting.

Staff had broken up the fight by the time police arrived.