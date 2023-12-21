LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A state commission that holds judges accountable for misconduct will undergo an independent review to determine whether it disproportionately rules against Black judges.

The Michigan Supreme Court on Thursday issued an order to authorize The Judicial Tenure Commission‘s disclosure of its files and other privileged information, as is necessary for the independent audit to take place.

The Judicial Tenure Commission will seek to undergo “an independent review of the racial composition of the judges about whom the Commission receives complaints, and the Commission’s dispositions of those complaints, for the period 2008 through 2002,” the Commission announced in June.

The Michigan Hall of Justice, which houses the state Supreme Court. (File)

“The Commission is seeking this independent review because it is aware that the Association of Black Judges of Michigan (ABJM) has expressed concerns about the racial composition of the Commission’s public complaints,” according to a news release on June 13 from the Judicial Tenure Commission.

“The ABJM notes that five of nine public complaints the Commission has brought against judges since 2016 have been against African American judges,” the Commission said in the statement in June.

The statement from the Supreme Court Thursday specified conditions for the authorization of disclosure, including that within four months of this date, the Commission must enter a contract with an independent auditor to review all of the requests for investigation that were filed from 2008-2022.

“The contract is subject to the State Court Administrator’s approval for compliance with the requirements of this order,” The Supreme Court said in Thursday’s order.

The parameters of an “independent” auditor include a party that does not currently have active contracts or engagement with the Judicial Tenure Commission and does not get most of its funding from the Judicial Tenure Commission, the Michigan Supreme Court, the State Court Administrative Office or the state of Michigan.

The Judicial Tenure Commission said in its June statement that according to its own analysis, “the disparity cited by the ABJM appears to exist because the great majority of judges who choose to resign or to consent to a suspension are Caucasian, while the majority of Judges who choose to proceed to a hearing are African American.”