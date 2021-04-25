Filing error forcing Pontiac Mayor to run for re-election as a write-in candidate

(WLNS) — The Mayor of Pontiac is going to have a tough time staying in office for a third term.

Deirdre Waterman became the first woman to be elected as Mayor of Pontiac as well as the first mayor get voted into office for a second term just a few years ago. If she is going to make it three terms in a row, she will have to do so as a write-in candidate.

This comes after officials disqualified her from the ballot after not submitting her campaign finance reports on time.

Waterman callied it a “frivolous challenged” but officials in Oakland county said the rules aren’t a secret.

Furthermore, Waterman signed an affadavit two weeks ago swearing that “all fees and all reports have been filed.”

Waterman can advance to the fall election if she finishes first or second in the primary as a write-in.