Final babies of 2020 could earn extra cash

(WLNS)– Being one of the first babies of the new year is pretty cool, but one bank is focused on newborns with birthdays on the final day of 2020.

Ally Bank is offering $250 to all babies born between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m December 31, 2020, but there is a catch.

If your baby is born on the last day of the year, you can visit Ally Bank’s website starting on January 15, 2021, to enroll. You’ll be prompted to open an Ally Bank custodial Online Savings Account, which is where the bank says it will deposit the child’s money.

The company said it wants to recognize those born on the very last day of a very difficult year.