Final vaccine clinic at Martin Luther King Center

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Today is the final vaccination event that is being held at the Martin Luther King Center in Jackson thanks to some assistance from Henry Ford Allegiance Health.
Walk-ins will be accepted throughout the day, but you can still make an appointment.
Officials say, the weekly service is ending due to a drop in demand for the vaccine along with COVID-19 cases steadily decreasing.
Last week, the city of Jackson’s COVID-19 Local State of Emergency officially came to an end which lifted capacity limits in city facilities along with resuming all in-person city boards and commissions meetings.
The vaccination event is scheduled to run this afternoon from 1-5 p.m.