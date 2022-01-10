Finding Families: 15-year-old John loves the outdoors, dogs, and the holidays

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Mondays on the Daily Digital Debrief webcast from WLNS TV6 are dedicated to Finding Families for children in Michigan’s foster care system thanks to a partnership with the non-profit group Grant Me Hope.

This week, we would like you to meet John. He’s a sweet 15-year old boy who is looking for a new, forever family. John enjoys watching movies, getting outside, cars, catching fish, and basketball.

Those who know John say he takes pleasure in celebrating the holidays.

“At Christmas time, I like to ride around and look at the Christmas lights,” John says.

When he first meets people, he might seem a bit shy but opens up once he gets familiar with them. MARE says John will do best in a home that can give him the attention he needs and with parents who are “trauma-informed.”

It’s also important to John that he maintain a relationship with his siblings.

According to an adult close to him, “John adjusts to new things quickly and appropriately. He has many friends and gets along well with all of them. He does well socially when he gets familiar with others.” MARE website

John’s new forever family must also be advocates for the services he needs.

Watch the video above to hear from John in his own words. He’s been waiting for a new, loving family since September of 2019.

If you’d like to adopt John or learn more about him, please click here.