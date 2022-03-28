Elijah is 12, a fan of basketball and funny animal videos, and a beacon of positivity.

He’s looking for his forever home.

Elijah says his best trait is that he loves following directions and cleaning his room. He enjoys trampoline parks and family fun centers.

His favorite food is Chinese, specifically crab rangoons.

Elijah says he wants to be a police officer when he grows up, which is why he loves being in shape and exercising.

He says he wants to play sports with his family and spend time together.

Those close to him say he is sweet, loving, bubbly, and caring

“He’s a great kid and is very smart and athletic,” says a person close to him. “Elijah is very social and enjoys being around people. He always has a smile on his face.”

Elijah would do best with a family that is experienced in trauma training, and be willing to let him maintain relationships that are important to him.

He would also do best in a home where he is the youngest or only child.

Are you interested in learning more about Elijah? Click here.