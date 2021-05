LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Mondays on the Daily Digital Debrief are dedicated to finding families for children in Michigan’s foster care system. This week, we’d like you to meet Jalen. He’s 12 years old and has been looking for a new, forever home since 2016.

Jalen is described as sweet, playful, and kindhearted. He wants to be a chef or a veterinarian when he gets older. You can hear from Jalen himself by watching the video above.

If you’d like to learn more about Jalen, click here.