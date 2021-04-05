Finding Families: Jordan has a kind heart, wants to be a police officer

(WLNS) — This week in our Finding Families segment on the Daily Digital Debrief, we highlight a high school student named Jordan who’s looking for a family to adopt him. He’s a caring young man, who enjoys sports as well as math, science, and Phys Ed. classes.

Jordan wants to be a police officer when he grows up. He says he likes helping and protecting people. He’s an active outdoors enthusiast who would love to visit Mount Rushmore. Jordan is a caring and faith-based person, who gets a lot of motivation from his youth group.

Jordan has experienced some significant losses in his life so he can struggle at times with the uncertainty about his future. He says he wants a family to be there for him and to give him a second chance.

Watch the video above to hear from Jordan in his own words.

If you’re interested in learning more about Jordan or adopting him, click here.

