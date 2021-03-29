Finding Families: Meet Darnell, a teenager looking for a forever home

(WLNS) — This week, the Daily Digital Debrief kicked-off a new segment called “Finding Families” in partnership with the charity group Grant Me Hope. Every Monday at 12:30 PM on our DDD webcast, we will profile a foster child looking for a family.

We start the segment with a teenager named Darnell. He’s is a caring child who loves to play with his neighbors and siblings. His foster mother wants adoptive families to know that Darnell is very nurturing and cares deeply about his siblings.

Darnell is warm and inviting and tries to make everyone feel comfortable. He is energetic and likes being outside, and he especially enjoys skating and bowling. His other favorite activities include playing board games, especially “Monopoly,” and video games.

Watch the video above to hear from Darnell yourself!

If you’d like more information on Darnell, click here.