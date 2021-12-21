Finding Families: ‘The one thing I really want is a family with love.’ Meet Jacob

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Jacob is a 13-year-old boy in 7th grade. Like any kid, he enjoys hanging out with his friends.

He likes football, skateboarding, and longboarding.

“I go down hills with my longboard and just cruise with my friends. And it’s just fun and it’s calming and relaxing,” said Jacob.

Jacob is looking for his forever home.

“If I had one wish, I would probably want a mom and dad again. Get adopted and have a family again because I was really never loved in my life.”

Jacob is a very active kid. He loves the outdoors and outdoor activities.

“I like to fish and hunt and I like the lakes there because I love the breeze. I like fall because there’s rain because I love rain and there’s always a nice breeze out. I want a young family and active.”

Jacob just wants to help out his family.

“I’m really kind, helpful– like if you need something done, I’ll help you do it. And I’ll be there for you. I’m a really good person and I really want a good family. The one thing I really want is a family with love. “

