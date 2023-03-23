LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing fire crews are investigating a fire that happened at the Stone Ridge Meadows Apartments.

Multiple crews from the Lansing fire department were seen trying to control the fire at the apartments on Kaynorth Road near Cedar Street.

Shortly after crews responded, the scene was taped off and portions of the roof were burnt and a big hole was seen on one side of the building.

The upper balcony of at least one or two apartments was destroyed.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as more information comes in.