Okemos, Mich. (WLNS) — A fire broke out today at a townhouse located on the 2100 block of Fox Hollow Dr. in Okemos.

The East Lansing, Delhi Township and Meridian Township Fire Departments are on the scene.

6 News Reporter Jordan Gulkis said one of the residents has a burned hand. Three residents currently live in the town home.

6 News was told that grease was a likely cause of the fire.

