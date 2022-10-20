OLIVET, Mich. (WLNS) — Olivet College students living in the Dole Resident Hall at Olivet College will be finding a new place to stay for the time being.

The fire was first reported before 7:30 A.M. on Thursday.

It’s unknown where the fire originally started, but it was eventually contained to a second-floor bathroom and was put out by students and staff.

The Olivet Fire Department, alongside other nearby departments, closed the residence hall for several hours as they ventilated the building.

The first-floor offices are now open, but the second and third residence floors are closed. No one was hurt.

The fire happened one day before fall break. Students that were planning to stay in Dole Hall during the break will be given spare rooms as crews clean the damage.

The college’s wellness and student engagement offices are working with affected students.