HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — A fire crew, ambulance and police are responding to a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Holt.

Fire fighters responding to the fire on the 2000 block of Main Street in Holt Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported on the 2000 block of Main Street in Holt, near the intersection of Tolland Avenue. Both streets are currently blocked off as crews work to quell the fire.

This a developing story. 6 News will add more details as more information becomes available.