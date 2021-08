East Lansing, Mich (WLNS) Around 5:45 AM fire officials respond to calls of a structure fire at Timber Lake Apartments off of Coolidge Road in East Lansing.

Officials have not confirmed if anyone was inside, 6 News has a crew on the scene and can confirm residents have been evacuated and that an ambulance is present.

As we continue to get more detailed and confirmed information regarding this ongoing story, we will update you both on-air and on our 6 News App.