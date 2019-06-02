Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALBION, Mich. (WLNS) -- - UPDATE (June 2): Albion police say a woman who fell from a kayak in the Kalamazoo River has died at a hospital.

Officers say the woman, identified as 56-year-old Betty Micheal, died at 4:30 a.m. Saturday at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY: A woman was taken to the hospital after she fell from her kayak and was trapped underwater in a river Friday evening.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. near the dam at Porter Street and Monroe Street in Albion.

Albion police say the 55-year-old woman was kayaking on the Kalamazoo River when she fell into the river.

Because of fast-moving currents, it took fire crews around 10 minutes to pull the woman out of the water.

Paramedics treated her on scene, and she was taken to an area hospital. Her condition is not known.