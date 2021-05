MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLNS)– Fire crews battled a fire Sunday evening at the Brigadoon Cottage on Mackinac Island.

South Kalamazoo County Fire Authority posted these pictures:

Courtesy: South Kalamazoo County Fire Authority

Courtesy: South Kalamazoo County Fire Authority

The department posted on their Facebook page that one of it’s firefighters was actually on vacation on the island when the fire broke out and jumped in to help.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.