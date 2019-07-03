Fire department seeing more opioid related overdoses

The opioid epidemic takes thousands of lives a year, not only across the U.S., but right here in Michigan.

Teresa Robinson is the Chief of Training at the Lansing Fire Department and says overdose calls keep coming.

From June 1st to July 1st of this year, the Lansing Fire Department used Narcan, an overdose reversing drug, on 37 people.

“If you don’t have an overdose call on that day you feel like it was a win,” said Robinson.

From July 1st 2018, to July 1st 2019, the department used the reversing drug on 354 people.

“There’s only 365 days in the year, that’s almost one overdose everyday of the year,” said Robinson.

Robinson added that a challenge has been drugs being laced with an opioid derivative.

“The biggest danger is people don’t know what they’re getting,” said Robinson.

Just last month, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed multiple bills into law to make it more available for public places like schools and libraries to keep Narcan.

Robinson says it’s becoming a more common medication.

“Naloxone or Narcan is our most prevalent medication we’re pushing over cardiac medications, diabetic medications, respiratory medications, this is the medication we’re giving more than anything else,” said Robinson.

With the rising number of overdose calls, Robinson says it takes a toll on personnel.

“We’re firefighters, we’re paramedics, we’re EMTS, and a lot of times we have sort of a superhero cape where we treat ourselves like were immune but we’re not you know we still have emotions and this stuff wears us down,” said Robinson.

Robinson says as the calls keeps coming in, all they can do is answer it as fast as they can, but hopes one day there won’t be anymore to answer.

“The biggest thing as a community we need to step up to and try to stand up for each other and try to fight this together,” said Robinson.