JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — One family in Jackson County is left without power after a fire destroyed all five of their barns.

What started off as an ordinary day quickly turned into a nightmare for one family yesterday after a fire started. It took crews hours to finally put it out.

It happened in the 6000 block of Rives-Eaton Road. Today, what’s left of the barns are rubble and dirt and the family is going on two nights without power.

Joanne Darling had just finished mowing her lawn. She went back inside her home to rest when all of a sudden she saw all five of her barns engulfed in flames.

Darling says she doesn’t know how things could go so wrong so fast.

“I just couldn’t believe it it was kind of shocking to find I mean I had just been here ya know,” Darling said.

The fire broke out around 10:30 Saturday morning. Rives Township fire crews responded along with 11 other departments. Officials said they spent nearly 7 hours putting out the fire and luckily no one was hurt.

“We had no animals. It was all farm machinery. We lost a tractor, a car, all my husband’s wood working tools,” Darling said.

One of the barns destroyed in the fire was over 100 years old, and Darling said one of the buildings was the first milk parlor in Jackson County.

“I still can’t believe it. I look at it and can’t really comprehend that it’s all gone,” Darling said.

On top of all this, the fire left Darling and her husband without power. She said her neighbors have brought them food and water and have offered to lend a helping hand.

“Everybody’s offered to help when we get ready to clean it all up,” Darling said.

In the midst of all of this, Darling has managed to keep a smile on her face. She said she’s ready to pick up the pieces and move on.

“We’ll just get it cleaned up and oh, I’m gonna get a new lawnmower,” Darling said.