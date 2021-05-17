Fire destroys feed barn at MSU Dairy cattle teaching and research center

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A fire has destroyed a feed barn at the MSU Dairy Cattle Teaching and Research Center.

According to Michigan State University, the fire broke out at around 7:45 p.m. on 4076 North College Road on South Campus.

MSU student Anne Tunison, an animal science major, was feeding calves in the barn when she discovered the fire. Tunison called 911 and moved the livestock from the barn.

No people or animals were injured.

“I am very grateful that no people or livestock were injured,” said Ron Hendrick, dean of the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources on the MSU website.

“Thanks to our quick-thinking and calm students and staff, the losses are not greater.”

The barn was completely destroyed, but the animals’ milking schedule went on as scheduled.