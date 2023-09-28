LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Fire Department confirms it responded to a fire at GM’s Lansing Grand River Assembly plant.

The department said there was a mechanical fire involving the air handling unit in the welding area of the plant around 10:30 on Thursday morning. By mid-afternoon, there was no sign of a fire or fire response at the plant.

Fire impacts GM’s Lansing Grand River Assembly plant. (WLNS)

The fire did lead to the sprinkler system being activated. When fire crews arrived they helped with the fire and venting of the building. Fire crews also assisted with evacuating workers from the building.

At this time there is no cause of the fire and no one was injured.