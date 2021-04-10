Fire in Jackson County destroys pole barn

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A large fire destroyed a pole barn in Jackson County on Friday evening.

It began around 8:15 p.m in the 5700 block of South Meridian Road — also known as US-127 — when units were called to the scene of a structure fire.

By the time the crews arrived, the barn was fully engulfed in flames and was total loss. In total, more than half-a-dozen fire units responded including the City of Jackson, Blackmon Leoni Public Safety, Liberty Township, Napoleon Township, Grass lake Township, Spring Arbor Township and Summit Township.

Summit Township Fire Department captain Scott Stoker said there were a number of different crews because there weren’t any fire hydrants in the area. Instead, they set up a water tank that would fill at the nearest hydrants and different trucks would go back-and-forth to put out the fire.

In total, it took around 90 minutes to get under control, according to Stoker. The cause of the fire is still unknown and remains under investigation.