Fire official hopes to avoid another year of record-breaking house fires

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Now that the holidays are winding down, it’s time to take some steps to keep you and your home fire-safe throughout 2021. Did you know 1 in every 7 home fires and 1 in every 5 home fire deaths involves heating equipment? Half of all home heating fires occur in December, January, and February.

After Christmas:

Get rid of your real tree after Christmas or when it is dry. If the needles drop off, it’s time to properly dispose of your tree. Dried-out trees are a fire danger and should not be left in the home or garage, or placed outside against the home.

Check with your local community to find a tree recycling program.

Bring outdoor electrical lights inside after the holidays to prevent hazards and make them last longer.

Fireplace Safety:

With temperatures dropping, a roaring fire on a cold night may be great comfort and a real danger. Before bringing in the logs to fill the fireplace, keep this safety checklist in mind: Have your chimney inspected and cleaned. An inspection by a certified chimney sweep will detect any repairs that are needed before you use the fireplace. In August, Television personality Rachael Rae had a home fire which started from the fireplace. When your ready to build a fire, burn seasoned wood only. Dryness of the wood is more important than how hard the wood is. Burn smaller, hotter fires which produce less smoke than larger fires. Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Make sure the fire is completely out before going to bed or leaving your home. Don’t use your fireplace to burn cardboard boxes, trash or used wrapping paper in your fireplace. Sparks from the burning paper can start chimney fires. Remember to keep the flue open until the next day to make sure the fire is completely out. Always dispose of the ashes in a metal container with a lid, placed outside and at least 10 feet from your home and any nearby buildings. Ashes can retain heat for several hours and even until the next day. Close the flue after the fire is out to keep the warmth inside and the cold air outside.



Heating Safety:

As you stay cozy and warm this winter, stay fire smart! Heating is the second leading cause of home fires!

Plug only 1 heat-producing appliance (like a space heater) into an electrical outlet at a time.

(like a space heater) into an electrical outlet at a time. Turn space heaters off when you leave the room or go to bed.

Keep anything that can burn (including kids) at least 3 feet away from any heat source.

away from any heat source. Never use your oven or stove to heat your home.

Post-Holiday Entertaining:

Test your smoke alarms and tell guests about your home fire escape plan (2-ways out of every room).

Never block exits (doors and windows) with holiday decorations, luggage from your guests, boxes or other obstacles.

By following these simple tips, we all will contribute to Keeping Michigan S.A.F.E.