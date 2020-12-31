Fire official hopes to avoid another year of record-breaking house fires

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Now that the holidays are winding down, it’s time to take some steps to keep you and your home fire-safe throughout 2021. Did you know 1 in every 7 home fires and 1 in every 5 home fire deaths involves heating equipment? Half of all home heating fires occur in December, January, and February.
After Christmas:
- Get rid of your real tree after Christmas or when it is dry. If the needles drop off, it’s time to properly dispose of your tree. Dried-out trees are a fire danger and should not be left in the home or garage, or placed outside against the home.
- Check with your local community to find a tree recycling program.
- Bring outdoor electrical lights inside after the holidays to prevent hazards and make them last longer.
Fireplace Safety:
- With temperatures dropping, a roaring fire on a cold night may be great comfort and a real danger. Before bringing in the logs to fill the fireplace, keep this safety checklist in mind:
- Have your chimney inspected and cleaned. An inspection by a certified chimney sweep will detect any repairs that are needed before you use the fireplace.
- In August, Television personality Rachael Rae had a home fire which started from the fireplace.
- When your ready to build a fire, burn seasoned wood only. Dryness of the wood is more important than how hard the wood is.
- Burn smaller, hotter fires which produce less smoke than larger fires.
- Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room.
- Make sure the fire is completely out before going to bed or leaving your home.
- Don’t use your fireplace to burn cardboard boxes, trash or used wrapping paper in your fireplace. Sparks from the burning paper can start chimney fires.
- Remember to keep the flue open until the next day to make sure the fire is completely out. Always dispose of the ashes in a metal container with a lid, placed outside and at least 10 feet from your home and any nearby buildings. Ashes can retain heat for several hours and even until the next day.
- Close the flue after the fire is out to keep the warmth inside and the cold air outside.
Heating Safety:
As you stay cozy and warm this winter, stay fire smart! Heating is the second leading cause of home fires!
- Plug only 1 heat-producing appliance (like a space heater) into an electrical outlet at a time.
- Turn space heaters off when you leave the room or go to bed.
- Keep anything that can burn (including kids) at least 3 feet away from any heat source.
- Never use your oven or stove to heat your home.
Post-Holiday Entertaining:
- Test your smoke alarms and tell guests about your home fire escape plan (2-ways out of every room).
- Never block exits (doors and windows) with holiday decorations, luggage from your guests, boxes or other obstacles.
By following these simple tips, we all will contribute to Keeping Michigan S.A.F.E.