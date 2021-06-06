Fire officials respond to a brush fire in Meridian township

HASLETT, Mich. (WLNS)— The Meridian and Niesa Fire Departments responded to a brush fire that burned nearly one acre of land near Green Road this afternoon.

Responding firefighters tell us it took roughly an hour and a half to put out the fire.

The first responders also told 6 News the cause of the fire remains undetermined at the moment. They say it could have resulted from a spark from a nearby train, or smoke from a trail nearby. No injuries, or structure damage was reported to officials regarding the blaze.

The fire departments also want to remind the public to remain careful, as there is a burn ban set in place until further notice.

