Fire scorches 130 acres at northern Michigan’s Camp Grayling

GRAYLING, Mich. (AP) — Firefighters brought a wildlife under control at northern Michigan’s Camp Grayling after the blaze had scorched about 130 acres of state-owned land, officials said.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said agency firefighters joined Camp Grayling’s fire staff and local fire departments in battling the fire just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. By 8:15 p.m., the fire was reported under control.

Crews were expected to remain on scene until extinguishing the fire on land Camp Grayling leases in Crawford County, The Detroit News reported.

Two helicopters that each can carry hundreds of gallons of water were used by Camp Grayling and the U.S. Forest Service to fight the blaze, while the DNR sent a fixed-wing oversight plane to assist.

The blaze came as Camp Grayling, a military training base, was hosting training for National Guard units from Michigan and Illinois at the site about 200 miles (322 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Last week, the DNR said the fire danger was high across much of northern Michigan as temperatures rose and little rainfall fell.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows in Thursday’s update that more than 90% of Michigan is currently experiencing drought conditions.