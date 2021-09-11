Firefighter honors 9/11 first responders with stair climb

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 22-year-old firefighter honored the first responders from 9/11 by walking up 2,071 steps, the same amount in the world trade center.

Jake Putala walked up the Capitol steps more than 80 times with little to no breaks. He says this is his way of trying to understand how first responders handled the challenges that day, and to remember them.

” Just the physical challenges of climbing such a tall building and rescuing people as the building was on fire. I hope that they take away the memory of 9/11 of what our first responders went through and I hope to encourage other people to complete this challenge in the future,” said Putala.

Putala is a member of Keweenaw Bay Fire Department and Baraga Fire Department in the Upper Peninsula. He is currently attending Michigan State University.

Putala says this is his second year doing this and he hopes more people join him in the future.

