ELSIE, Mich. (WLNS) — Families are wondering what’s next after a fire tore through their apartments last night, causing them to lose everything.

The Elsie Area Fire Department said they arrived to the 3000 block of South Hollister Road in Ovid and saw smoke billowing in the air.

People who lived at the complex say it was filled with joy, laughter — memories that are now charred.

Officials with the Elsie Area Fire Department report that the fire began around 6:30 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, fire crews were notified that all people were evacuated but not all of the animals.

Firefighters tried to make several attempts to rescue all the dogs and cats in the building, some crewmembers were injured in the process.

Three firefighters received treatment from an on scene ambulance, with one of them being taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The family who lives in the unit reports losing eight animals total, and they aren’t sure where to go from here.

“I seen the smoke rolling from Elsie, and that’s a good four miles. I seen the smoke and I knew that was too close to where my house was,” said Dylan Peru, whose unit was damaged by the fire.

“I followed the fire trucks and I pulled into my yard, and I got a lot of family in the fire department and they said, ‘You can’t go in there, they’re gone.'”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.