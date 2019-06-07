Firefighter walking across Michigan to raise cancer awareness Video Video

A Macomb Township firefighter is taking a 145-mile walk from Macomb Township to Grand Rapids in full firefighter gear* to raise funds for firefighters in need.

Joe Warn has spent the past several years raising money and helping families through his charity "Neighbors United".

This year he's walking to help firefighters with cancer in the state of Michigan.

It's the number one killer of firefighters.

He says he's been overwhelmed with the support he's gotten along the way.

"You hear a lot of things and it is all negative but there are a lot of great people out here that stop honk and say hi," said the firefighter. "And they are giving and more people need to hear about the good things out there."

He started on his journey on Thursday and hopes to finished sometime tomorrow.