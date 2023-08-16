A 35-acre wildfire is burning in Chippewa County, the DNR said Wednesday.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Firefighters are working to stop a 35-acre wildfire in Chippewa County, Michigan Department of Natural Resources said Wednesday. The DNR said the fire has been contained but continues to burn in some areas.

The Goose Marsh Fire, named for its proximity to Goose Marsh, was reported at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. The fire is burning a pine forest that is sandy and difficult to access.

Firefighters are using several bulldozers, large water units and all-terrain vehicles to fight the fire.

No structures are currently reported as threatened, the DNR said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.