Around 5 a.m, fire crews were called to the 1200 block of Parkview street in reports of a house fire.

When 6 news arrived on scene smoke was still visible on the back side of the two story home.

Lansing firefighters told 6 news as of right now the cause of the fire and if anyone was inside the home is unclear.

This incident is under investigation.

We will update you on air, online and on our 6 news app as soon as this information becomes available.