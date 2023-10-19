LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — East Lansing and Meridian Township Fire Department have responded to an apartment complex near Haslett and Hagadorn Roads.

A firefighter told 6 News the call of a fire came in shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday at the Eastpoint Townlets apartments from a maintenance worker.

As of 11:30 Thursday morning it appears the incident is under control and so far no information about the cause or any injuries has been made public. A firefighter did say at least one person has been displaced by this fire.