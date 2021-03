LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Around 1:00 am this morning officials with the Lansing Fire Department responded to a small fire on Cabot St.

The fire started from a small shed and partially damaged the outside of a house.

The fire has now been put out, and all occupants of the house are safe.

Officials have not given the cause of the fire.

As we learn more about this, 6 News will keep you updated.