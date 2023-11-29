LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Firefighters were called to a Meijer store in Bath Township shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday when people began seeing smoke coming out of some vents in the service and home delivery area.

The store in question is at 7157 E Saginaw St.

Investigations found an air handler on the roof that burned. Officials said there was no actual fire in the store, it was contained to the air handler on the roof.

The store was evacuated, but employees have since been allowed to return. It’s not clear if the store will reopen to the public today or not.

No one was injured in this incident according to officials.